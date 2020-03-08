Wheeling Hospital is celebrating 170 years of history

The oldest Catholic Hospital in West Virginia is celebrating their 170TH birthday. The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has unveiled a historical display within Wheeling Hospital today.

It contains artifacts from its founding in 1850 through the building of medical park in the 1970s. Organizers say being able to remember the past is extremely important.

People love to see history, they do. And to recognize you are touching the past. Margaret Brennan – Wheeling Historian

It is nice to showcase some of this more often whereas we get researchers come into the diocese’s archives and want to research some of the records but a lot of the archives are not typically on display so it is nice to highlight some of that. Jon-Erik Gilot – Director of Archives and Records at Diocese Wheeling-Charleston

The display will be available till the end of April.

For the month of May they will be displaying nursing artifacts from the Wheeling Hospital School of Nursing.