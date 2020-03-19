Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Wheeling Hospital off-site testing, day two updates

Day two of Wheeling Hospital’s off-site testing for COVID-19 is underway.

Yesterday was the first day the tents opened up and Wheeling Hospital officials say they tested over sixty people.

More than 160 people called the hotline yesterday and almost twenty calls were made today in the first half hour.

For that reason, officials say they expect to test even more individuals.

We’re expecting a larger crowd today, I’m expecting about one hundred I’m guessing. We’re prepared to take as many that come in and we’re open until four o’clock.

Cara Gazdik | Clinical Nursing Director. Wheeling Hospital

The Officials encourage anybody with symptoms such as Sore throat, fever and shortness of breath call the hotline 304-221-3995 .

