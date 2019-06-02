Wheeling Hospital picnic honors cancer patients, survivors

June 2 marks National Cancer Survivors Day and the Wheeling community is recognizing these courageous individuals.

Wheeling Hospital will host its 23rd annual Cancer Survivors Day Picnic at Wheeling Park’s Sonneborn Shelter Sunday.

The event will feature a picnic-style lunch, fellowship and fun, such as bingo and door prizes. Along with cancer patients and survivors, families and friends will be honored as well for their contributions.

Staff of Wheeling Hospital’s Schiffler Cancer Center will also be in attendance, showing their support for all cancer patients and survivors.

The picnic gets started at noon and will last until 3 p.m.