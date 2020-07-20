Wheeling Hospital unveils new audiology center

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) — A new Audiology Center enjoyed its first full day of operations today.



The new center is associated with Wheeling Hospital and is a brand new facility. The center is state of the art and includes excellent staff from the local area including two full time doctors.



The Audiology Center is located on Anthoni Avenue right off National road and will be sharing its parking lot with the Springhill Suites.



Director of Audiology Dr. Brandon Litchman is excited about what the center will bring to the area.

We’re really fortunate because of how we’re located and the access that we have for patients. We’ve always had the options for same day appointments but now I really feel that having our location where we are at now we have even easier access for patients to get here. We’re just very lucky to have the opportunity to be in this new beautiful facility. DR. Brandon Litchman

Director of Audiology, Whg. Hospital

The new Audiology Center will bring excellent medical care to those local residents who have hearing and balance issues.