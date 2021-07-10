Wheeling hosts the hottest party of the summer

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- It’s been called the summer’s hottest party—and from the looks of tonight’s turnout, that just may be the case.

The highly anticipated and first-ever Party on the Plaza wrapped up just moments ago.

Hundreds of people packed the Plaza on Market for the event.

It all benefits the construction of the 150-bed WVU Medicine Children’s Hospital in Morgantown.

It was hosted by the Circus Saints and Sinners Club and featured live music and several local food trucks.

Some of the bands performing for the day-long event included the popular local county band Zane Run.

New wave 80’s rockers The M-80s were there

And Pittsburgh’s number-one party band Jukebox.