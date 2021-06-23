Wheeling Human Rights Commissioner Comments On An NFL First

WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF) Social media is abuzz following Las Vegas Raiders football defensive lineman Carl Nassib’s announcement this week.

The 28-year-old posted a video of himself Monday on Instagram publicly coming out as gay.T

This is certainly an NFL first for an active player.

Nassib, who refrained from saying anything about his sexuality for 15 years, says he only just decided to go public after receiving support from his family and friends.

Commissioner David Miller from The City Of Wheeling Human Rights Commission about Nassib’s decision to come forward in June when Pride Month is celebrated.

Miller, who is openly gay, says coming out takes courage and hopes more athletes would choose not to hide this aspect of their lives.

Miller also says there is typically an expectation that a male or a female in sports doesn’t disclose their sexuality.

But he says when an athlete, who is gay can be honest with themselves, and come out they can be role models for anyone who is struggling with the decision whether to go public.

According to Miller, “His coming out will allow other players, sports people and more people to come out. The more normalized it becomes, the more everybody says I know that person and when we know more and more people then it becomes equal. Diversity is a breath of fresh air. We don’t want sameness everywhere.”

Nassib has received positive comments from both his teammates and coaches for their support.

Following his announcement, Nassib has pledged he is donating $100,000 to the Trevor Project, a nonprofit organization that seeks to prevent suicides among LGBTQ youth.