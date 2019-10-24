Wheeling is becoming known for not being the “Friendly City” with current traffic congestion

WHEELING, W.VA. (WTRF)- Wheeling is becoming known….not for being the friendly city….but for having massive construction projects that tie up traffic in every direction.

There is a theory out there….that these construction projects are causing crashes.

What comes first, the chicken or the egg?

A popular radio talk show host….and Wheeling’s chief of police….weigh in on that.

People say the construction projects are causing people to crash.

But Chief Shawn Schwertfeger believes it’s people that are causing the crashes–not construction.

He says crash numbers are certainly up, whatever the cause.

As of right now, those crashes are caused by excessive speed, distracted driving, and aggressive driving which is correlated right now with excessive speed. In other words, I’m late, I need to get from A to B, I’m angry that there’s construction, and I’m gonna drive like a maniac and ultimately cause crashes Chief Shawn Schwertfeger, Wheeling Police Department

And my fear is, as this project grows and we hit in the main part of the construction, there’s going to be a lot of human natured road rage out there. We are going to see people who want to do bad things. I don’t want to see people do bad things Howard Monroe, WKKZ Morning Talk Show Host

Howard Monroe went on to share his theories about what might be making things worse.

He even admitted to a moment of road rage himself.

And Chief Schwertfeger said he feels the biggest traffic tie-ups are caused by crashes–not by the construction work.



So he says….don’t be the person who causes that crash!