Wheeling is proposing an option that local businesses may want to consider

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Restaurants with outdoor dinning are looking forward to opening their doors once again. But Wheeling Mayor, Glenn Elliot, and other city officials have come up with a plan to allow temporary outdoor dinning for local restaurants who typically do not have this style of dining.

After closing doors or switching their ways of service, many restaurants will be able to see and serve their customers once again.

Well i’m looking forward to getting some activities like outdoor dinning I think is something a lot of folks are looking forward to it’s been great to do all of the take-out here for the last few months or six weeks or so but I am looking forward to going to some outdoor restaurants and us sitting down. Mayor Glenn Elliot – Wheeling

However there will be guidelines.

The friendly city wants to allow businesses who typically do not have outdoor dinning the opportunity to do so by using a combination of adjacent parking lots and sidewalks.

One guideline City Manager Robert Herron refers to as a must is maintaining pedestrian access in front of the buildings . And the state may also require its own.

I think restaurant guidelines are going to come out from the state where the menus are going to have to disposable menus not shared menus i think they may be using paper plates other sorts of things were you are going to limit the transmission of germs from person to person. Mayor Glenn Elliot – Wheeling

For some of these businesses being closed for this time period has created a financial hardship.

Which is why the city felt it was on them to help their local businesses.

We are thinking outside the box regarding how the city can help our small businesses in these trying times. Robert Herron – City Manager

The city predicts this could happen as early as next week.

If any businesses are interested they should fill out a Streets and right of way permit on the city’s website.