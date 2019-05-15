Wheeling Island assault investigation continues

Wheeling Police continue to search for the three suspects that assaulted a woman on Wheeling Island Monday evening.

The victim says three black males entered her home and hit her in the face with a weapon before fleeing the property.

The incident took place on the 600 block of North Erie Street. The woman was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The case is still under investigation and tips can be sumbitted to police online at wheelingwv.gov. Or you can call the crimefighters tipline at 1-800-223-0312.

