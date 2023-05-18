OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack is partnering with Aristocrat Gaming to open the first-of-its-kind Aristocrat Gaming Lounge.

The grand opening celebration kicked off Thursday evening at 6:00pm, where players could play over 100 of their favorite Aristocrat Gaming games.

To commemorate the opening, the first 100 players who used their Lucky North Club card in the room received 50 dollars in Free Play automatically loaded onto their cards. Following the opening, there was a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:00pm, alongside a champagne toast and free T-shirts.

“Our partnership set out to create a unique one-of-a-kind gaming experience for our regional guests. What you see today is the result of the collaboration and creativity of the Wheeling Island and Aristocrat Gaming Teams. The Aristocrat Gaming Lounge is the first of its kind and largest gaming lounge in the Tri-State area.” Kim Florence, Regional President & General Manager for Wheeling Island Hotel Casino Racetrack

The Aristocrat Gaming Lounge is also hosting slot hot seats every hour from noon to 8:00pm this Friday through Sunday. Two lucky winners will receive 150 dollars every hour, and T-shirts will be given away while supplies last.

