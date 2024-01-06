WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — West Virginia Republican Party Chairwoman Elgine McArdle has announced that she will soon relinquish her leadership position.

McArdle, also a Wheeling attorney, told 7News that she would remain in her position until the election of her successor at the January 20 WVGOP Winter Meeting.

McArdle says she plans to be the first in line at the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office with former President Donald Trump’s candidacy filing on Monday when the 2024 election filing season starts.

“As we turn the page to the all-important 2024 election cycle, the WVGOP has its sights set on lofty goals; we have created an infrastructure to achieve historic victories in non-partisan races in May and, while we have accomplished our lofty goal in the retirement of Joe Manchin, WV will continue to be vigilant in retiring the other “Joe” … and all democrats… in the upcoming November election.”

Matt Herridge, the current finance chair for the WVGOP, has since announced his plans to run as McArdle’s successor with her blessing.

A Parkersburg native and business owner, Herridge, says he will not make any grandiose changes to the executive committee, its committees, or the staff. He seeks to keep moving the ball forward and lead the party to great victories in 2024.

Per the WVGOP Bylaws, the Co-Chair is not tethered to the Chair position. However, the Co-Chair must be of the opposite sex of the Chair.

In the event a male is elected for the position, the current WVGOP Co-Chair, Tony Hodge, stated that he would vacate the Co-Chair office at the Winter Meeting, allowing the new Chairman to appoint a new Co-Chair as outlined in the Bylaws.

