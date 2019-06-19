Wheeling man admits to cocaine charge

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Gregory A. Voltz, Jr., of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to distributing cocaine, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Voltz, age 35, pled guilty to three counts of “Distribution of Cocaine Base Within 1,000 Feet of a Protected Location.” Voltz admitted to selling cocaine near Jensen Playground in Wheeling in February 2018.

Voltz faces at least one and up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000 for each count. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.