Wheeling man and Columbus man admit to role in cocaine and heroin distribution operation

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Two men have admitted to their roles in a cocaine and heroin distribution operation, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Andre Hager, also known as “Andyman,” of Wheeling, pled guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Cocaine Base and Heroin.” Hager, age 47, admitted to distributing cocaine and heroin, in Ohio County from April 2018 to September 2018.

Joshua Ford, also known as “Fatboy,” of Columbus, Ohio, pled guilty to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location.” Ford, age 29, admitted to selling cocaine near Jensen Playground on Wheeling Island in May 2018.

Hager and Ford are each facing no less than one and up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.