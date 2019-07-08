Wheeling man arrested for offensive threats at DMV in Moundsville

Police responded to the Moundsville DMV after a man allegedly said he would come back to the location with a gun to a DMV employee

According to police, Richard Huff was arrested for offensive threats and was taken to North Regional Jail this afternoon.

The DMV employee advised in the criminal complaint that Huff left unhappy after he slammed his paperwork on the counter . Advising he would drive illegally and then then employee stated she heard Huff say he was going home to get his gun.

When asked about the incident, Huff denied making any threats about a gun.

No gun was found on Huff