Wheeling Man Facing Several Charges After Fleeing Police

Wheeling Police officers patrolling the downtown area approached a man in the 1200 block of Market Street who was consuming alcohol on the sidewalk.

The suspect, Dashawn Artel Bell, 31 of Wheeling started to become combative, fighting officers and throwing objects at them. He then fled the area, running through the downtown area.

Officers attempted to take control of Bell multiple times, deploying their taser and using spray to control him. He was arrested on 14th Street and is charged with two counts of assaulting a police officer, obstructing, fleeing and open container.

He was taken to the Northern Regional Jail pending arraignment.