Wheeling man faces malicious assault charge

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) - One man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a woman with a grilling skewer.

According to Wheeling Police, officers were called to Wheeling Island for a report of a woman unconscious in her car outside of a coffee shop.

Police say the woman was only sleeping, but they found she had been involved in a domestic incident Wednesday evening.

Upon further investigation, police also say they discovered she was stabbed in the neck with a skewer after a verbal and physical argument with the suspect. Injuries were non-life threatening.

Police say the suspect, Roy Gray, was taken into custody and is charged with malicious assault.

Gray was taken to the Northern Regional Jail and was arraigned by Magistrate Joe Roxby.

