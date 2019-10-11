Wheeling mayor answers questions from local HS students

WHEELING, WV (WTRF)

Students taking the History of Wheeling class at Wheeling Park High-School had a special guest on Friday.

Glenn Elliot, Mayor, Wheeling, visited the class for a question and answer session with students about key issues pressing the city.

“I think this is a great time for an elected official to come in and talk to students about how their voice matters. They want to make sure the decisions they’re making in office will benefit them in the future. Even though they are not voting right now, they will be in the near future,” said Ryan Stanton, Teacher, History of Wheeling.

Topics up for discussion ranged from the status of the Wheeling Suspension Bridge, beautification of vacant buildings to how the youth’s opinion is valued by city government.

“We are just trying to say look, don’t get so asphyxiated with leaving Wheeling, that you miss some opportunities that are right here in front of you. It’s a good opportunity for me to give that message and for them to tell me what’s missing here. So hopefully we can meet in the middle and forge some bright futures for the kids here today,” said Mayor Elliot.

According to Stanton, students will spend the rest of the semester creating a project that will profile Wheeling’s past, present and future. The project will be handed to Mayor Glenn Elliot as another form of youth perspective on the city.