Wheeling Mayor sends a letter to WVDOT regarding the closure of the Suspension Bridge

Wheeling, W.VA (WTRF) -Last night Mayor Glenn Elliott Tweeted out his letter to the West Virginia Department of Transportation regarding the closure of the Wheeling Suspension Bridge last month.

My letter to the Secretary of @WVDOT regarding the closure of the historic Suspension Bridge in the @CityofWheeling last month. We believe that design solutions are available to re-open the bridge safely without compromising its structural integrity. #wheelingwv pic.twitter.com/x9m6pAUQ1G — Mayor Glenn Elliott (@MayorWheeling) October 7, 2019

Mayor Elliott says in the letter that he requests the DOT to reconsider its decision to close the Suspension Bridge and “direct its resources towards prompt- but- thorough consideration of design and / or enforcement solutions to allow the bridge to reopen in a safe and responsible manner.”

In the letter, Mayor Elliott gives 6 possible proposed alternatives.

These alternatives include tolling, weigh stations, “soft restraint” bars, enforcement cameras, limitation to cars only, and spacing regulation.

The Wheeling Suspension Bridge was closed on September 24th.

You can read the full letter below.