WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – This weekend area veterans will come together to remember one of their own who had a major impact on communities across the Ohio Valley.

John Nanny was a Marine Corps veteran who devoted much of his life to advocating for both veterans and children.

He passed away in January of 2022.

Veterans Voices: John Nanny

A group of his friends, who describe Nanny as a selfless person, raised money to create a memorial next to the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument at Wheeling’s Heritage Port.

“I’m in awe of the people that have come out at the last minute. Finally we accomplished what I set out to do.” Steve Duncil, Marine Corps League

It will be dedicated this Saturday, April 15 with a special ceremony to honor Nanny’s life.

“I don’t want to lose his legacy. I want to remember him always. I figure as long as there’s a picture here, a podium right here by the Gold Star Family Memorial, which the Memorial would not be here if it wasn’t for John. He single handedly raised enough money in six-months to put it here.” Steve Duncil, Marine Corps League

Nanny was instrumental in bringing the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument to Wheeling in 2019.

The ceremony is at 2:00 p.m. this Saturday, April 15 near that monument at Heritage Port.

Major General Austin “Sparky” Renforth from the Marine Corps, who is stationed at is the guest speaker.

The community is welcome to attend.