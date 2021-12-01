Wheeling Nailers begin community program

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Nailers are currently on a roll with a winning streak. They are about enter into a very busy time, both on and off the ice.

They will be kicking off their annual Nailers in the community program.

Players, coaches and staff will participate in a number of events throughout the Friendly City.

Head coach Derek Army, and play-by-play announcer DJ Abisalih, detailed several of those events to the Wheeling Rotary Club. Some events include bell ringing for the Salvation Army, while several other players will work with the Wheeling Soup Kitchen . And don’t forget the annual Teddy Bear Toss game on December 11.

The teddy bear toss is one every year that the guys always talk about who is going to score the teddy bear goal. And they like to compete with each other and see who is going to get the most money raised when they do the bell ringing. So the fact that they can help people while being able to have some fun themselves is special time. DJ Abisalih, Wheeling Nailers

They will also kick off their youth hockey program later this month.