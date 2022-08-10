WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Lace up your skates and prep the ice!

Here they are!!!

The new Wheeling Nailers jerseys have arrived!

The Nailers organization unveiled the new jerseys Wednesday at WesBanco Arena.

One jersey is black with yellow and white trim, the white jersey is white with gold and black trim and the third, alternate, jersey, is a blast from the past, a red jersey with white and black trim.

Ticket holders stood in line to get their picture with Nailers Coach Derek Army and Assistant Coach Ryan Kuwabara during the three-hour event at Wesbanco Arena.

Some Nailers fans even asked Coach Army to sign their season ticket forms.

The event took place in the main lobby because the arena is under construction as crews continue working on replacing the ice.

Wheeling Nailers Broadcaster DJ Abisalih talked about Wednesday’s event and the excitement surrounding the new jerseys and the new ice and what it all means for the upcoming season.

To be able to show off the new jerseys which all three of them are different in their own way. It’s a flavor for basically everybody. Someone is going to have a jersey that they’re going to fall in love with for one reason or another. Then for the season members to get that first-hand look at how the ice is coming along. We were able to do a really great job being able to work through the temporary ice system for three years, but to now have the state of the art permanent ice system installed back again here at WesBanco Arena, it’s going to be the highest quality you could possibly imagine. DJ Abisalih, Broadcaster for the Wheeling Nailers

The Nailers organization says the ice is set to be poured on September first.

The 2022-23 season gets underway October 22nd with a home game against the Toledo Walleye.

This will be the Nailers 31st season in Wheeling.