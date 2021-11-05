Wheeling Nailers take a turn at Military training

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Leading up to their Military Appreciation Night, the Wheeling Nailers trade in their skates for boots. The team gathered at Wheeling Park on Friday for an athlete leadership boot camp put on by the U.S. Air Force.

Kyle Althoff, Technical sergeant special warfare recruiter says he believes this will be an eye-opening experience.

Wheeling Nailers Air Force Mission Training Camp

To kind of immerse them in the special warfare mission as far as what our airmen go through on a day in and day out, they specialist in personnel recovery, precision strike, and global access. Today we’re going to be running them though a mission that was pretty much that was performed by pararescue man Zachery Kline back in 2009. Their mission today is to pretty much get to a helicopter crash point, receive the patients, and bring them back to the landing zone. When you’re put in a more stressful environment, maybe something you’re not used to and there is more high pressure, that’s when leadership and teamwork truly bond. Kyle Althoff, Technical sergeant special warfare recruiter

The Nailer’s teamwork led them to complete the challenging mission and gain appreciation for the Military.