Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. reports two students at Wheeling Central Catholic High School are COVID-19 positive

OHIO COUNTY — Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing nine (9) new positive cases and three (3) probable case of COVID-19 in Ohio County. Currently, the health department reports a total of 508 cases, including eight (8) deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continues for many of the reported cases.

Two (2) new positive COVID-19 cases have been identified at Wheeling Central Catholic High School. The two cases are students and tested positive on 10/22/20 and 10/23/20.

The health department and school officials have investigated and identified staff and students that were direct contacts. Those individuals are being contacted and placed in quarantine. School staff will conduct appropriate disinfection and cleaning of all areas within the school over the weekend. All students and staff should monitor their health.

Anyone who develops symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested. The County Health Department reminds all students and staff to continue to follow proper COVID-19 prevention and health practices including wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, hand washing, and routine cleaning.

A teacher at Wheeling Central Catholic High School tested positive on October 20, 2020.

Investigation to date indicates that cases are associated with resident and nonresident vacation travel, group events including family gatherings, cases at higher education centers, and cases with no other risk factor, which can be an indicator of active community spread. The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is monitoring multiple outbreaks among facilities in Ohio County.

Ohio County and Ohio Valley residents are advised to limit public contact, implement social distancing, work at home where possible, wear a face-covering when out in public, indoors, or at work, wash your hands frequently, and contact your personal physician if you become ill with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing.

The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is reminding Ohio Valley residents that if you are tested for COVID-19 that you are to remain in home isolation until you receive negative test results. Individuals who test positive will be contacted by a county health department and receive further instructions in regard to care and monitoring.

If positive, you should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19 prior to arriving at the facility. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.

The off-site Wheeling Hospital COVID-19 testing clinic continues operations. Ohio Valley residents who are interested in being tested at this location should call the on-call number at (304) 221-3995. Testing is also available at Doctor’s Urgent Care, call (304) 232-0725 for more information; MedExpress is also testing for COVID-19, for more information call (304) 242-4228; Wheeling Health Right is offering testing, call (304) 233-9323 for more information.