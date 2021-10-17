Wheeling Park Cheerleaders hold “Coats and Coins” fundraiser

TRIADELPHIA W.Va. (WTRF) As the weather starts to cool down and we get into the colder months of the year, having a warm jacket is critical. Today two girls teamed up for the Little Miss/Mr. Wheeling Park Contest and held an event to give back to the community.

At the Highland’s Quaker Steak and Lube, they collected new or gently used coats to donate to schools in the Ohio Valley and the Freeze Shelter. They also asked for donations for the Wheeling Park Cheerleading program.

AJ Walters is a member of the 6x State Championship Wheeling Park High School Varsity Cheerleading team. Walters say as they fundraise for cheer, they want to do good by helping others as well.

Wheeling Park Cheerleading Fundraiser

We’re doing this program called Little Miss Wheeling Park where we’re raising money for Wheeling Park Cheer for States and Regionals and that type of thing. We decided to give back to the community by raising money and giving coats to the Freeze Shelter and Ohio County Schools. AJ Wallters, Sophomore at Wheeling Park

If you are interested in donating you can still participate by call 304-281-0077 or venmo @Fawn-Thomas-3 and the girls will do the shopping for you.