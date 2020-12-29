Wheeling Park Commission announces CEO retirement, welcomes new leader

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) — David Lindelow has announced his retirement as President and CEO of the Wheeling Park Commission.

“It has been my great honor and privilege to work alongside the Wheeling Park Commissioners and countless other community leaders to further the mission and vision of Oglebay Park,” said David Lindelow. “Serving the Ohio Valley by furthering the development of this incredible park system has been a highlight of my career.”

Under Lindelow’s leadership, Oglebay has experienced exponential growth and a myriad of park improvements including the refurbishment of 30 cottages, a total renovation of Wheeling Park’s ice rink, a park-wide beautification project addressing much-needed maintenance and paving projects, and a total renovation of all Wilson Lodge meeting and event spaces slated for completion in 2021.

“In his short time at Oglebay, David Lindelow has contributed exceptional financial, strategic, and crisis management for our parks at a critical time in our history. He has positioned us well for continued progress. We are grateful for his leadership and vision and wish him well in his retirement,” said Chairman of the Wheeling Park Commission Bill Jones.

In partnership with the Oglebay Foundation, Lindelow was also instrumental in launching a $5 million-dollar Good Zoo renovation plan which promises substantial improvements in the coming years.

“David’s leadership provided both Oglebay and Wheeling Park with clear priorities for donors to make impactful gifts improving the quality of life in the Ohio Valley. During David’s tenure, the Parks saw many renovations and partnerships that not only enhanced the Parks, but contributed greatly to the Wheeling community as well. Thanks to the combination of David’s vision and the incredible generosity of the community, Wheeling will feel the impact of his hard work for generations to come. And now the Parks are poised for significant updates and renovations into 2021,” said Oglebay Foundation President and CEO Eriks Janelsins.

In October, the Wheeling Park Commissioners launched a nation-wide search to identify Lindelow’s successor.

“After a thorough search and interview process, the Wheeling Park Commission has named Bob Peckenpaugh its new President and CEO. We believe Mr. Peckenpaugh is the ideal candidate to continue the outstanding progress that Mr. Lindelow has made for our Parks over the past three years,” said Jones.

Peckenpaugh most recently served as General Manager of the Edgewater Hotel, a luxury, water-front resort overlooking Elliott Bay in Seattle, Washington. There, he significantly improved the overall guest experience while driving substantial financial growth through community partnerships.

Prior to the Edgewater Hotel, Peckenpaugh served as the Managing Director of Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa in Austin, Texas where he analyzed and reimagined the resort’s operations resulting in a $150 million-dollar renovation project comprised of 100 additional guest rooms, a new conference center, spa, seven restaurants, and enhanced club offerings.

“I’m thrilled to have been offered this opportunity and couldn’t be more excited about joining such a great team and becoming part of the local community,” Peckenpaugh said of his new appointment.

“On behalf of the Wheeling Park Commission, I would like to thank Mr. Lindelow for his continuous improvements to Oglebay and Wheeling Park” said Jones. “We are additionally pleased that Mr. Lindelow will be available to work alongside Mr. Peckenpaugh and the Wheeling Park Commission to ensure a successful transition.”

Stay with 7News for the latest.