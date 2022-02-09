Wheeling Park High School Queen of Queens crowned

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Park High School was the place to be Wednesday evening.

The school held their annual Queen of Queens pageant at the Beneke Theater, a qualifying event for the OVAC pageant competition.

Nine Lady Patriot seniors were vying for the title of Queen of Queens.

The winner will go on to compete in the OVAC Queen of Queens pageant in July.

These Wheeling Park seniors competed in a variety of different talents which included acrobatics and instrumental performances.

Scotlynne Werner took home the crown.

The first runner up was Jordan Lew, second runner up was Emma McCardle and Miss Congeniality went to Leah Coleman.

Other contestants included Josie Martin, Kayla Clatterbuck, Nicki Brown, Savannah Turner-Davis and Hannah Blakely.

Congratulations to the winners!