Wheeling Park High School student named National Merit Scholarship Finalist

To become a National Merit Scholarship finalist is to be counted among the country’s top high school students.

One local student was recently awarded that prestigious honor.

Lillian Bischof of Wheeling Park will receive $2,500 in scholarship money.

She was chosen as a scholarship winner by a committee of college admission officers and high school counselors.

Bischof was involved in a number of activities at Wheeling Park, and was Captain of the Speech and Debate team and president of the Key Club.

“I was really excited because I was really hoping I would be a finalist, but I didn’t know if I would make the cut to be in that distinction of finalist,” Bischof said. “Finding out was just really exciting for me and my family. I owe it to all of the activities and opportunities Wheeling Park has offered me. Without that I would not have the ability to be in the running for these scholarships.”

Bischof is also a member of the cross-country and swim teams.

She will attend WVU studying chemical engineering and finance.