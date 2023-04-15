FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Wheeling Park High School Robotics Team sweeps the state robotics tournament.

Saturday, April 15, high schools from across West Virginia participated in the 2nd annual WVSSAC State Robotics Championship at Fairmont University.

The Iron Patriots won both the tournament and the skills challenge. They beat Ripley High School in Finals Match 3 with a score of 150-63.

The Iron Patriots are made up of Luke Wang, Tyasia Stovall, Kalynn Webb, Seth Scott Azariah Bayes and Ethan Matz. The team is led by Coach Dr. Luke Shepherd.