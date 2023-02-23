OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students and staff at Wheeling Park High School want potential students and their parents to “See What It’s All About.”

All About Park and the Wheeling Park High School CTE Open House was held tonight from 5 to 8.

This event provides a chance for Ohio County Schools’ 8th graders, private and parochial school students and parents to see the opportunities available to students of Wheeling Park High School.

Park’s academic, career and technical, fine and performing arts programs and athletic and extracurricular events were all on display during the event.

The expansive new Innovative Learning Center was also in the spotlight.