Wheeling Park is celebrating their 95th anniversary… and you’re invited

Wheeling Park is celebrating their 95th anniversary a weekly event called Flashback Fridays, and they’ve invited everyone to join in on the festivities.

Starting next Friday at 5pm, they will have tons of outdoor activities.

Live music, a beer garden, food trucks, face painting and an inflatable fun zone are all a part of the celebration.

They will even have fireworks to close out the evening on May 28th.

Director of Special Events and Programming Andy Brown said there will be a lot of things to do without having to break the bank.

“The event is free to come in, enjoy the band, enjoy everything. If you wanted to do face painting, if you wanted to do bounce houses, or any of the normal recreational [activities]. We have the pool, the paddle boats, the miniature golf, all that’s going to be included in a wristband price of $9.95 to celebrate the 95th year.” Andy Brown – Director of Special Events and Programming

Brown said they want the community involved and are looking for more local food and craft vendors to take part in the event.

If you’re interested in becoming a vendor, email Andy Brown at abrown@oglebay.com