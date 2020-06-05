Wheeling PD confirms 6 overdoses occurred in Wheeling within 24 hours

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Wheeling Police Department has confirmed with 7News that six overdoses have occurred within 24 hours in the “Friendly City.”
Wheeling PD confirmed that four of the overdoses happened in a parking lot on Junior Ave. around 11:30 PM.
15 minutes later after that Wheeling PD responded to another overdose that happened ina car along I-470.
The 6th overdose occurred on Wheeling Island around noon.
All involved were taken tp Wheeling Hospital for medical treatment.
Police and fire administrated narcan.
Police say this matter is still under investigation.
