WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — People all around the Wheeling area are gearing up for the big holiday weekend.

Independence Day is just around the corner and everyone is excited for the massive fireworks displays.

But the City of Wheeling’s Police and Fire Departments want to remind everyone, inside the City limits to leave fireworks to the professionals.

A City ordinance, dating back to 1981, forbids the use of any fireworks that fly into the air or any that are explosive or flamable.

That includes bottle rockets,roman candles and sky lanterns.

Anyone caught discharging illegal fireworks can face a five-hundred dollar fine.

<” Once it leaves the launch site or someones hand, if they are holding a bottle rocket, it’s unpredicted where it’s going to go. It can land on someone elses property. It can light vegatation, especially if it’s dry or land on someone’s roof and catch a structure on fire. “> Chief Jim Blazier | Fire Chief | Wheeling Fire Department

Officials say that although several types of fireworks can be purchased, state-wide, they are still not allowed to be used within city limits.

Several items such as sprinklers, fountains or smoke devices are allowed. However, Wheeling Fire Chief Jim Blazier says these items involve extreme heat and could potentially cause serious burns. He says caution should be used and children should be supervised at all times.