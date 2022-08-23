WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling Police arrested an individual Tuesday morning after he brandished a weapon.

Police say around 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the Springhill Suites in the 900 block of National Road for a report of a man inside being disorderly.

According to police, the suspect was asked to leave the property by hotel staff, causing him to become agitated and threaten employees with a knife.

Wheeling Police say after obtaining a description of the suspect, officers encountered him at the bottom of Anthoni Avenue, where they were able to quickly place 32-year-old Patrick James Ankrom under arrest.

Police learned Ankrom had been in the Wheeling area for just a few days and had no fixed address, with a last known residence of Latrobe, PA.

Ankrom is charged with brandishing and was taken to the Northern Regional Jail by police.

A cash only bond was set at $1,000.

He also was wanted for an extraditable warrant in the state of Pennsylvania.