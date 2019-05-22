Wheeling Police Chief proposes drug house abatement ordinance

Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger has proposed a drug house abatement ordinance to combat the area’s ever-present drug problem.

Using research from Martinsburg, West Virginia, the proposed ordinance would give police the authority to compel property owners to clean up their properties if there is documented evidence of criminal behavior.

Once criminal behavior is established, the property owner would have 30 days to fix the issue, likely through eviction or the vetting of future tenants.

Chief Schwertfeger said the purpose is to help clean up our neighborhoods.

“Some folks may believe this is controversial. I look at it as a very clear tool, and an very effective tool based on the research that was done, that will help clean up our neighborhoods,” Chief Schwertfeger continued. “I’ve been in conversation with all of our neighborhoods, particularly that have a crime watch program. Those communities are behind it. The other cities such as Clarksburg, Fairmont have already implemented this. And It’s already showing signs of being successful there.”

Chief Schwertfeger believes that they may find by just passing the ordinance that property owners will take more responsibility as to who they rent to.

On Tuesday the Public Safety Committee voted to form a separate committee to polish the legal language that could ultimately become the ordinance, and to debate the pros and cons.