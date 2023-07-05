WHEELING, W.Va. — It’s been a few months since the Wheeling Police Department has moved into their new location at 2115 Chapline Street in Wheeling, and now they are giving us an insider view the new headquarters.

WPD just announced, in a press release, that they are going to offer tours to the public in the new facility next week.

Many of us will remember this building as being the old Ohio Valley Medical Center and are curious to see what changes have been made to accommodate Wheeling’s finest to be able to protect and serve ‘Friendly City’.

A ribbon cutting ceremony is set for Wednesday, July 12, at 4 p.m. with guided tours of the building from 5-8 p.m.

Parking is available in the WPD main lot, on 20th and 22nd Streets and Lot 10 (across the street at the intersection of 20th Street).