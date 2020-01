Wheeling Police detectives are investigating after a man’s body was found behind a building in the area of 22nd and Chapline Streets in Center Wheeling.

Two people found the body around 10:20 a.m. Friday and called 911.



An exact cause of death is unknown, however, based on the initial assessment of the scene, foul play does not appear to be a concern.

The body will be taken to the West Virginia Medical Examiner’s Office in Charleston, W.Va. for an autopsy and positive identification.