Wheeling Police searching for suspect who fled after traffic stop

Wheeling Police are searching for a suspect who fled after a traffic stop on Thursday.

According to Public Information Officer Philip Stahl, two men were pulled over in a traffic stop on North Front Street on Wheeling Island.

Stahl said both were detained, but one of the men ran from police.

That man was last seen running North on New Jersey Street. He is described as a black male, 5’7″ tall wearing red shorts and no shirt. He was also handcuffed at the time.

Demarcus Hockett was arrested on the scene. Stahl said he was wanted on a warrant for failure to appear in Belmont County and will also face additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm, fugitive from justice and possession with intent to deliver.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with any information should call Wheeling Police.