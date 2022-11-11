OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Post 1, which has the distinction of being the first American Legion Post in the country, honored Veterans with a special service today.

Post Commander Greg McClosky served as M-C for the event, which included readings by several local veterans. David Stiles performed several patriotic songs and Distinguished Veteran Vernon Anderson served as guest speaker, with a moving message.

“Yes, today is the day to celebrate the courage, the deeds, the dedication and commitment of all veterans who served this great nation. And what is in fact the greatest nation on earth thanks to their efforts. Happy Veterans Day to all American Veterans and a sincere and heart-felt thank you.” Vernon Anderson, Guest Speaker

Post Commander McCroskey said in his remarks that we must never forget the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who served our country.