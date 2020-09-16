Wheeling receives go ahead to dismantle homeless encampments under new specific regulations

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) — Judge John Bailey has ordered the City of Wheeling be

enjoined from conducting any cleaning of homeless encampments unless and until the

following procedural requirements are met:

A. The City of Wheeling shall post notices of its intended action at any

encampment to be removed in such places as are most likely to be seen and read by the

inhabitants thereof

B. Such notices must be posted at least two (2) weeks prior to the intended

action

C. The City of Wheeling must provide at least two (2) weeks written notice to the

Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless, Project Hope, and any other group or

agency which requests to be included in such notifications.

D. On the day upon which crews show up to dismantle an encampment, the

crews must, upon request, give any inhabitants present a period of two hours in which to

remove their personal property.

The court also ordered the city to select a new date and provide proper notice to those affected. Also being ordered is for the Wheeling Police Department to dismiss this action and that The State of West Virginia be substituted as a defendant in the place and stead of the West Virginia Division of Highways

ACLU-WV has issued the following statement following today’s decision in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of West Virginia regarding the tear down of homeless camps in the city of Wheeling.

We’re pleased the Court agrees that the amount of notice given to the encampment residents to vacate their homes—72 hours—was woefully insufficient and does not meet the standards required by the Constitution. The decision today means that the City must now provide a minimum of two weeks notice to residents before dismantling an encampment. We appreciate the court requiring better notice from the City and affirming the rights of some of our state’s most vulnerable residents. We now hope the city will step back now and reconsider moving forward and displacing these community members. We are in the midst of a global pandemic, and to move these residents from their homes without access to safe and adequate housing is in contravention to CDC guidelines and creates a significant public health risk.

To read the full restraining order and preliminary injunction from the United States District Court For The Northern District of West Virginia click the link below.

