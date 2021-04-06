Wheeling residents weigh in on water and sewer rate increases

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA (WTRF) –Members of the public showed up at the city council meeting tonight in Wheeling to discuss the city’s plan for water and sewer rate increases.

Residents argued the increase should be done in increments instead of piling a nearly 20 dollar increase on residents at once. However, city council says no one wants to increase rates — but the plan was set in place years ago as part of a U.S. EPA long term control plan.

It included a set of projects every three years, but the city was able to push that to every five years– with the last one being a sewer project for Wheeling island and Market Street areas in 2016.

The next phase comes with a hefty price tag of 46 million dollars– something federal government dollars wont even scratch the surface of.

We’re doing everything that we can to stretch out these projects to stretch out the rate increases as much as necessary to fund the projects. Bit– the majority of this work is mandated by our long-term control US EPA and West Virginia EPA plan. ROBERT HERRON, CITY MANAGER, WHEELING

This phase will amount in a water and sewer rate increase of an average of 16 dollars per customer per month, and a sanitation increase of two dollars and 24 cents per month, which in turn amounts to an average of around 218 dollars more per year on your utility bill.