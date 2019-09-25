Wheeling restaurant to host a Halloween variety show

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – When a restaurant owner’s favorite holiday is Halloween, the result can be deliciously interesting.

A Wheeling business is planning a Halloween event, and they are looking for a few good performers.

Cutie Pies, the restaurant and pie shop on 16th Street, is staying open late on October 25th to present a Halloween Variety Show from 9 to midnight.



In addition to good food and great pies, they’ll have a show for the patrons.

And they’re offering local performers….a chance to show off their talents.

We’re looking for local performers, storytellers, poets, writers, musicians, etc. to come perform in front of a live audience here in our dining room. We’ll also be doing a free trick or treat at dusk that same night. So come out and join us Claude Macri- Cutie Pies

Or you can just stop in to enjoy the show and sample some of Cutie Pies’ foods and desserts.

You can contact them on Facebook….or by phone at (304) 233-5008.



They say seating is limited, so you may want to reserve your table in advance.

Cutie Pies is located at 142 16th Street.