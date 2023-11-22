WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The Wheeling Soup Kitchen provided over 600 Thanksgiving meals this afternoon for those in need this Holiday.

Between the Turkey, ham, cranberry sauce, vegetables and pumpkin pie… there was something for everyone to enjoy.

This year the soup kitchen began providing services seven days a week, which has created some challenges for them.

Executive Director Becky Shilling-Rodocker shares what makes the Holidays so special for their clients.

“And it’s the traditional everything traditional that people would have had growing up. And they know that they’re always going to get a nice meal and it’s nutritious and just helps them stay strong.” Becky Shilling-Rodocker | Executive Director, Wheeling Soup Kitchen

People were also provided with a take home meal and some volunteer’s took meals to residents at Windsor Heights.

The Wheeling Soup Kitchen will be closed tomorrow for Thanksgiving.