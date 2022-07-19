WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wheeling City Council approved a 3% pay raise across the board for more than 300 city staff employees.

City Manager Robert Herron says the pay raise takes effect immediately.

Council members unanimously approved a budget revision Tuesday because of a budget surplus from 2021-2022.

Herron says a second component to this is that police and fire will see pay increases that should be comparable to other police officers and firefighters in surrounding areas.

We’re also looking at the competition that we have around us for police and fire salaries and we’re going to be able to make market rate adjustments for those positions. We were able to fund our unfunded liability for the closed police and fire pension funds that we have and as a result of that we not only closed the plans, but we also funded our unfunded liability and saved about $630,000 per year going forward. Robert Herron, Wheeling City Manager

Council told 7News that they will not see a pay raise and instead the 3% increase is for general city employees only.

On Tuesday, council unanimously approved ARPA allocation of $1,000,000 to the Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley.