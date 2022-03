WHEELING, W.Va.- (WTRF)

The Wheeling Symphony took center stage at the Capitol Theatre Friday night!

And there were certainly some surprises over the course of the evening.

Pianist Natasha Paremski played the Ukrainian National Anthem in honor of Ukrainians because of everything happening in Ukraine.

Under the direction of Wheeling Symphony Orchestra Director John Devlin, it was the orchestra’s first masterworks performance in at least two years.