WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – It’s a Holiday Tradition for the Wheeling Symphony Orchestra (WSO) and a show that many look forward to every Christmas season.

The annual Symphony on Ice show is tonight at WesBanco Arena starting at 7 p.m.

Enoy the sounds of Holiday Classics performed by WSO as local figure skating clubs take to the ice along with professional and Olympic-level skaters.

Local choirs will join WSO for a special performance as well.

“We bring together hundreds of choir members from the Ohio Valley community. These young people who are in middle and high school love music and can’t wait to perform at the symphony. You see, we have a local singer making her debut with the Wheeling Symphony. We have 100 and some odd skaters that are going to be able to join us on the ice. It really feels like the perfect way to start the holiday.” John Devlin | Music Director & Conductor, Wheeling Symphony Orchestra

7News is getting reports that Santa himself may be in attendance tonight.

Tickets are still on sale right now and can be purchased by visiting WSO’s website.

Tickets will also be sold at the door.