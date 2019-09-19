Wheeling Symphony Orchestra to hold 90th opening night concert

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra is putting final preparations in before its opening night concert.

To open the 90th season, new Music Director John Devlin will be conducting the symphony.

The concert is a tribute to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, who passed away just over a year ago. I

It will also feature the vocals of special guests Capathia Jenkins and Grammy-award nominee Ryan Shaw.

“She meant so much over many decades to the American cultural landscape,” Devlin said. “It’s amazing as I studied the music for the concert every single piece is one that feels like a greatest hit, and she has 20 of them that we’re going to be playing.”

The Wheeling Symphony Orchestra actually opened its season last month at Oglebay for Music Under the Stars.

Friday night’s concert will be the first for Devlin in the Capitol Theatre.

The performance starts at 7:30 p.m.

Prior to the concert there will also be an Opening Night Block Party in the Alley. Tickets are required.

Tickets to Aretha: A Tribute can be purchased online at wheelingsymphony.com or by calling (304) 232-6191. You can also purchase them at the Box Office.