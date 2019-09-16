Wheeling University announces the reinstatement of several academic and athletic programs, adds new online programs

WTRF- Wheeling University has announced plans to reinstate several academic and athletic programs that had been temporarily eliminated from their club and course offerings last March.

Beginning in January of 2020, Wheeling University will resume offering majors in Biology (BS), Engineering Science (BS), and English (BA).

To help facilitate the reinstatement of these programs, two full-time faculty members in Engineering and Biology will be hired to teach new classes.

In addition, Wheeling University will also begin offering all-new fully online programs in Criminal Justice (BA) and Psychology (BA). These programs are accepting enrollment to begin in January 2020.

Several Wheeling University athletic programs will also be reinstated in 2020, including men’s golf, men’s and women’s lacrosse, and men’s and women’s swimming.

The University will also introduce Competitive Cheerleading as a new sport for student-athletes in 2020.

Wheeling University competes athletically in the Mountain East Conference of NCAA Division II.