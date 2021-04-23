OHIO COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) — The students and staff of Wheeling University came out today for their annual Campus Beautification Day.

The goal of the event is to help teach the young adults the value of caring for what is theirs, in this case, the university they call home.

The cleanup covers every part of the campus, from repainting curbs and fire hydrants, to pressure washing buildings and a large amount of landscaping.

In just a week in a half families will be making their way to the campus for commencement ceremonies and other events, so it’s essential to make everything look as nice and well-cared for as possible.

“Wheeling University has been on the road to recovery for quite some time. One of the things we taken a lot of pride in is doing the work ourselves. And as you can see, there are kids everywhere. It’s everyone from coaches, to staff, to faculty members.” Ginny Favede, President, Wheeling University

“I think it’s a great idea. Taking care of your university.” Da’Sean Butler, Assistant Coach for Wheeling University Basketball

“Each year I’m excited for this event, because we all get to get together, and you know, just give back to the University for everything they give to us, and it’s exciting to do it. Audrey Francis, Senior

Following the big clean-up, the day ended with a prayer, and a barbeque.