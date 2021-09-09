Wheeling Wine Festival raises $5,000 for the American Cancer Society

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This years Wheeling Wine Festival is being called a huge success.

According to organizers the event brought nearly two thousand people to Heritage Port. The festival was also able to raise money for the American Cancer Society. Today festival chairman Dalton Haas presented a check for $5,000 to organization representatives.

Haas says he is thrilled to donate the money to a an organization that helps so many.

“The American Cancer Society is a very special organization to me. I’ve been raising money for the American Cancer Society since I was in high school, doing different events at Wes Banco Arena and around the community. I thought it was time to give back from festival we started in 2019.” Dalton Haas. Chairman, Wheeling Wine Festival

“We really appreciate any help we can get. Especially after last year. We are very grateful to the Wheeling Wine Festival and Dalton for reaching out to us and making this donation.” Sarah Martin, Event Lead. Ohio Co. Relay for Life

Haas says he hopes to be able to exceed that number next year.