Wheeling woman admits to role in cocaine and heroin distribution operation

News

by: WTRF web staff

WHEELING, WEST VIRGINIA – Tiffany Sells, of Wheeling, West Virginia, has admitted to her role in a cocaine and heroin distribution operation, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Sells, age 38, pled guilty to one count of “Distribution of Cocaine Base within 1,000 feet of a Protected Location.” Sells admitted to selling cocaine near Jensen Playground on Wheeling Island in July 2018.

Sells is facing no less than one and up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $2,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

